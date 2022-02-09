CANTON — Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the county Board of Health, told St. Lawrence County legislators Monday night that the coronavirus is no longer “novel” and much of the population is no longer immunologically “naive” to it.
Citing data from the state, Dr. Williams described a dramatic decrease in the rate of infections in New York and nationally.
Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, he added, 51% of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 were classified as “incidentally positive,” meaning that COVID was not the primary reason for their hospitalization, as opposed to 49% of hospitalizations for which COVID-19 was the primary diagnosis.
The omicron variant, Dr. Williams said, has also not led to an increase locally in pediatric hospitalizations. He reasoned that this is because the omicron variant seems to cause less severe illness in most people.
Cautiously, Dr. Williams said that no other variant of significance appears to be on the horizon.
“It’s not game over yet, but we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
Despite cause for hope, Dr. Williams stressed the importance of vaccinations for both safety and the potential to return to normal.
In New York as of Jan. 24, he said the rate of COVID-19 hospitalization for unvaccinated people was 38.8 per 100,000, whereas for vaccinated people it was 2.7 per 100,000.
“The risk of hospitalization for the unvaccinated is 14 times higher,” he said.
In response to those who claim natural immunity through exposure is as effective as vaccination-induced immunity, Dr. Williams said “vaccination is safer for the individual and community, as opposed to natural immunity.”
He said 59.7% of the county is fully vaccinated, compared to the statewide vaccination rate of 74.4%.
As of Wednesday, the county had 31 hospitalizations — 12 patients admitted for COVID and 19 admitted for other reasons while incidentally having COVID. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has recorded 170 COVID-19 deaths.
The county Public Health Department in Canton hosts a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic for adult and pediatric doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday and Friday. From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the department hosts a Moderna booster clinic. To view clinic schedules and to register, visit wdt.me/SLCvaccines.
