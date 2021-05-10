CANTON — Moments after news broke Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States, Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health, made the case to county legislators to get adolescents vaccinated locally.
While younger people aren’t likely to suffer from extreme illness if infected with the coronavirus, he said, there has lately been indications that there’s a good chance teens could be victims of significant chronic illness after being infected.
Dr. Williams said that vaccines are highly effective at preventing infection and are highly effective at preventing transmission to others.
Dr. Williams listed three reasons to vaccinate young teens: to protect the teens, to protect families and the community and to get life back to normal with graduations, sports and in-person school.
“I would strongly urge people (to get the vaccination),” Dr. Williams said, and suggested parents discuss the topic with a trusted health professional.
Interim Health Director Jolene F. Munger, in her presentation to the Operations Committee, said that while there has been a steady decline in cases in St. Lawrence County, the one demographic to continue to climb as been school-aged children.
In anticipation of the FDA decision, she said the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has been polling parents to determine the demand, as well as working with hospitals and the state to obtain access to vaccines. Some Pfizer vaccines are left over from the SUNY Potsdam vaccine, which since May 8 has been distributing Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines, while finishing up second doses of Pfizer.
An adolescent only vaccination clinic is expected to be held at Leithead Field House at St. Lawrence University on May 22.
At that clinic, Ms. Monger said, pediatricians will be available to talk with parents about the vaccine.
This week, the county will be distributing vaccines at Star Lake Fire Department, SUNY Canton, Leithead Field House, Pyrites Fire Department and Rensselaer Falls Fire Department.
