CANTON — On-campus semesters for the four Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley are ending this week, with more than two dozen coronavirus cases currently active.
St. Lawrence University reports 11 active cases this week, and SUNY Canton reports one, bringing semester-long totals to 15 and 10, respectively.
In Potsdam, Clarkson University reports 10 active cases, with a total of 18 cases logged since August. Three cases are active of SUNY Potsdam’s total 15 cases.
The universities have conducted a combined 50,209 individual COVID-19 tests as of this week. Students will complete the fall term remotely after Thanksgiving break, and arrival and surveillance testing is scheduled to begin again in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.