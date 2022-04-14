WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County confirmed Thursday that another person has died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s fatalities to 184.
The tri-county area on Thursday reported a total 391 cases of COVID-19 since Monday.
St. Lawrence County reported 289 new cases. Twenty people are hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of two since the last report on Monday. Six of those people were admitted primarily because of COVID-19, and the other 14 were admitted with incidental COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 86 new cases since Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by five, bringing the total to seven people. Mandatory isolations increased by nine.
Lewis County reported 16 new cases. Two people are hospitalized with the virus, one more than Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.