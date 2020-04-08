CANTON — St. Lawrence County confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 78, according to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
There are 23 people who have completed mandatory isolation, six are in the hospital and one has died.
A new map of COVID-19 infection locations shows 11 in the city of Ogdensburg, which previously had just six.
Massena has 14 reported cases, while Potsdam has 12. The public health department reports that 17 people have been released from mandatory isolation and eight people have been hospitalized.
On Wednesday morning, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, reported its first death from complications due to COVID-19.
“The number of cases continues to rise at an alarming rate in St. Lawrence County and now we report our first death. As we mourn the loss of one of our residents, we hope we can prevent any others,” Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire said in a press release. “COVID-19 may be spread even when someone does not feel sick or has very mild symptoms. It is imperative that all county residents follow the recommendations to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public or when out around others, and stay home unless going out for essential needs. This is a challenging time—the goal of these recommendations is to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
