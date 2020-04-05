CANTON — St. Lawrence County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county total to 61 confirmed cases, according to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
There have been five hospitalizations related to the positive cases.
There is no map available at the moment, the map will be updated on Monday.
The public health department urges county residents to consider every place as a place where the virus could be caught.
The first case in St. Lawrence County was reported on March 25.
The three cases reported Sunday represent the smallest daily increase since the first reported case.
“Please continue to stay home. Keep surfaces clean, maintain social distancing recommendations, wash your hands with soap, stay home if sick, and encourage others to do the same. Finally, please show kindness to others,” the public health department stated in its press release.
