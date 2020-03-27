CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed two new positive cases of coronavirus within St. Lawrence County, bringing the county total to six and has deemed the status of the county as “community spread.”
In a press release sent Friday, the health department said that all confirmed cases are people residing in St. Lawrence County and all are in mandatory isolation at home. The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is monitoring them twice daily and contacting those who may have been in contact with them through an extensive interview to determine whether quarantine and/or testing may be required.
“St. Lawrence County now has community spread of COVID-19,” the release states. “Current cases have been identified from Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and St. Regis Falls. We need to focus on slowing the community spread. Please don’t panic; follow all recommendations.”
The first case in St. Lawrence County was reported Wednesday, three more cases were reported Thursday, including an employee at Clarkson University and an employee at St. Lawrence University.
If you have recently returned from travel and have questions on whether you should self-isolate, please contact the public health department at 315-244-4542.
