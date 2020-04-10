CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports 84 positive COVID-19 cases in the county as of Friday afternoon.
There are 30 people who have completed mandatory isolation. They are reported to be doing well.
There are five people hospitalized with the virus in the county.
The county public health department is urging county residents to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public or when out around others and stay home unless going out for essential needs.
