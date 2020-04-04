CANTON — As of noon Saturday, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed 58 positive COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County.
Five people have been hospitalized and seven people have come off mandatory isolation.
Public health reports all that have come out of isolation are doing well.
The public health department did not update its map Saturday.
“The reality of the situation is that every place is potentially a location that you could catch the virus,” the department stated in its Saturday press release. “Please continue to stay home as much as possible, keep surfaces clean, maintain social distancing recommendations, wash your hands with soap, stay home if sick, and encourage others to do the same. Finally, please show kindness to others.”
The number of cases increased by 10 on Saturday. That is the largest daily increase since the county reported its first case on March 25.
