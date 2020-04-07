CANTON — There are now 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported Tuesday.
There are eight people hospitalized with the disease, while 17 people in the county have completed mandatory isolation.
The county public health department urges residents to consider every location a place were the virus could be caught.
County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe has issued travel restrictions to only essential travel to essential work or to purchase essential items.
“It is very important we continue to stay home as much as possible, keep six feet between you and others, clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds,” the county public health department stated in its latest release.
