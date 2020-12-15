POTSDAM — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in St. Lawrence County and will be made available to clinical hospital staff working in high-risk settings.
The first vaccination was given to St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams on Tuesday.
St. Lawrence Health System received the initial shipment, according to a Tuesday release, and has begun vaccinating clinical staff at its three hospitals in the county and neighboring facilities.
While the hospital system didn’t note how many doses it received as part of the shipment, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office said last week that 3,700 doses of the first shipment will go to the north country region. The first round of vaccines comes from Pfizer, which have strenuous cold storage requirements, adding to difficulties in coordinating its distribution.
Hospital officials noted in Tuesday’s release that health care workers in high-risk environments where they could be easily exposed to the novel coronavirus will be first to receive vaccinations.
Jefferson County health care workers weren’t so lucky this week as staff at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown were told Monday that if they wanted to be vaccinated this week, they would have to drive to Plattsburgh, where the hospital’s initial vaccine doses are being held at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
If Samaritan employees do not wish to drive the 150 miles there, and back, they can wait until Moderna vaccine doses arrive at the facility next week.
