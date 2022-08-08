CANTON — At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, even if cases rise as students return to school in the fall, there should be no restrictions to in-person schooling, according to Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health.
“There is a clear consensus that in-person schooling has great value,” he said. “Now that COVID-19 is an endemic illness, with vaccinations and treatment available, there is no compelling reason to implement interventions that might negatively impact the educational process.”
He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level in counties in the region remains “low.”
Despite this, he said there is still ongoing community transmission of the virus, and many people are being infected for a second time.
“The majority of people have mild or moderate symptoms, though some do become more ill and require hospital-level care,” he said. He stressed, however, that it is “very uncommon” for fully vaccinated individuals to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
“Our local hospitals are able to manage the relatively low number of COVID related hospitalizations, and there is currently no concern that hospitals would be overwhelmed,” he said.
It isn’t all optimistic, though. Dr. Williams touched on “long COVID,” which he defined as persistent or new symptoms that occur after the initial infection has resolved.
“This is a troubling phenomenon with no clear treatment other than supportive measures,” he said. “It is unclear how many individuals will develop this syndrome and it is not clearly established who is at risk.”
He emphasized how the virus, due to its proclivity for mutation, will stick with us for a while.
“COVID-19’s ability to mutate and thereby evade infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity ensures that we will be dealing with some version of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Thankfully, there are more and better treatments today than at the start of the pandemic.
“Paxlovid is an effective oral medication that can reduce the severity and duration of COVID infection. It appears to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death,” Dr. Williams said.
He said Paxlovid must be prescribed by a physician, is only effective if taken within five days of symptom onset, and is recommended for those with higher risk for complications. He said Paxlovid interacts with other common medications, so a careful review of medication history must be performed.
Dr. Williams said the medical community also anticipates an updated version of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this fall.
“The new version will be customized to provide improved protection against the omicron variant. Individuals who have questions about vaccine timing should contact their primary care physician to review the best vaccination strategy,” he said.
He said home tests are accessible and recommended.
“Home testing is readily accessible. These tests are available for free from local community health centers, some physician offices and health departments,” he said. “Home tests provide a convenient option for testing and must be taken as directed.”
He said people with symptoms or at high risk of exposure are encouraged to take several tests over the recommended period of time to ensure accuracy.
According to data from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, in the month of July there were 719 new cases, and 29 people were admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19.
There have been 200 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
