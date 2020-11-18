CANTON — The St. Lawrence County H.B. Smith Building on Judson Street will be closed Thursday and Friday due to an exposure of COVID-19.
The building contains primarily personnel for the county Department of Social Services, but staff will be available remotely during normal business hours, County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said in an email to several news outlets late Wednesday evening.
Anyone needing to reach DSS offices by phone is being directed to call 315-379-2111. The dropbox for documents at the door of the building will still be available.
Beginning this week, half of county staff was moved to remote work, in a similar posture as was established during the pandemic’s onset. On Nov. 9, St. Lawrence County returned to a state of emergency as new cases began to surge to their highest levels yet.
At Monday’s county Board of Legislators meeting, Ms. Doyle said a county employee had tested positive, leading to temporary modifications and deep cleaning at the courthouse. Ms. Doyle did not note any linkages between that positive and the closure at DSS in her email Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.