CANTON — Following a Monday news release from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department calling for communities to be prepared for possible spread of the coronavirus, county lawmakers got a second briefing from Public Health Director Dana McGuire and Emergency Services Director Matthew Denner.
Ms. McGuire and Mr. Denner discussed ways they are protecting first responders and the creation of a work group that is addressing the potential challenges the virus can bring and how to slow its spread.
The briefing came at the start of the County Operations Committee and was not scheduled to be part of the meeting. But, as Ms. McGuire told the legislators, there had been additional communications with the state and she was informed that there are nine more labs to assist in the processing of coronavirus testing.
“If you call the public health line, option two will give an update of what is going on, so we want to try to give some information to the community,” Ms. McGuire said.
The sheriff’s office is being provided respirator fit testing which checks whether a respirator properly fits the face of someone who wears it. The Emergency Services Department is also being tested for the types of masks they need to wear, should they be in contact with someone who has been exposed to the virus.
Mr. Denner said his office is reaching out to EMS agencies to find out what equipment they have. He said he also reached out to all the local hospitals to see if they could get some of the first responders fit tested, but that the hospitals were only able to test in small numbers, due to limited equipment. His office will put in a request with the state for 1,000 N95 anti-viral masks.
“My goal is to start working back with the first responders and make sure they are tested and have the proper equipment,” Mr. Denner said.
Concerns over quarantines have been posted throughout social media and Legislator Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrope, said she was reading about individuals who thought it included removing children from their families.
Ms. McGuire said that is not the case.
“We are not planning on taking anyone from the home unless that person needs to leave the environment to maintain that kind of separation,” she said. “If it is someone that is going to be mandated, that would take just a court order. We have a final draft of the isolation plan. Supreme Court Judge Mary Farley, who would be doing the court orders should the Public Health Department need them, has looked at it and is being sent out to all the partners who would be involved in that process.”
Members of a coronavirus work group, which will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, have been assembled and, during a March 16 special full legislative board meeting, will officially be appointed. They include Ms. McGuire as chairwoman, County Administrator Ruth Doyle, Judge Mary Farley, Mr. Denner, Legislators Joseph R. Lightfoot and Rita E. Curran, as well as members of the Office for the Aging, sheriff’s office, the county attorney, EMTs, representatives of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and the Department of Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.