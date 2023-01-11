CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning local residents about a new strain of coronavirus.
According to a press release, the new strain, XBB.1.5, has become dominant.
“The emerging XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant is now the most predominant strain in the state,” the release states.
Statewide, the variant accounts for more than 50% of all cases.
“Early data indicates that this variant spreads more rapidly than other strains currently circulating,” the department says.
The release includes reminders for people to stay safe and healthy.
It urges everyone 6 months and older to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and the bivalent booster.
It also advises everyone to regularly wash hands, clean and disinfect commonly-used surfaces, consider wearing a mask in public spaces especially if displaying symptoms, let fresh air indoors, and stay home when sick.
“COVID-19 can affect anyone and cause symptoms ranging from mild to very severe,” the release states. “Understanding the risk of COVID-19 for yourself and those around you can help make informed decisions to keep yourself and those around you safe.”
The release stresses the importance of vaccination.
“If you are at increased risk for COVID-19, it is not too late to start your series or get the updated bivalent booster,” the department says. “The COVID-19 virus changes, and the updated bivalent boosters factor in these changes, offering additional protection, which is why it is important to get the booster when eligible.”
The department offers COVID-19 vaccinations every Tuesday and Thursday. Walk-ins are welcome those days from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
To make an appointment, or for more information, call 315-386-2325.
