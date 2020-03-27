POTSDAM — With four confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Lawrence County, public health experts and public servants are assessing the readiness for a potential surge of cases.
On Tuesday night, Sara L. Lister, a town councilwoman and SUNY Potsdam Department of Public Health and Human Performance internship coordinator, said she had Facebook discussions with constituents who had questions over the hierarchy of emergency operations and response in the town.
“Regarding emergency operations, the town contracts with the county disaster preparedness team, which is part of St. Lawrence County Public Health,” Ms. Lister said. “That’s who is running the emergency response for the area, though the town has been involved.”
The state laws and executive orders going into effect regarding protections for individuals supersede any local laws, she said.
“This has been a pretty top down process, like many emergency responses,” Ms. Lister said. “The governor made it clear in one of his addresses recently that the state is really the agency that is going to be laying down a lot of the rules here, so things like the eviction moratorium, that is something that we could have done at the local level. Fortunately it has been done at a state level, so that will protect Potsdam residents as well as residents all across New York state.”
Both Ms. Lister and Janelle J. Jacobson, PhD., an assistant professor and masters program coordinator in the Public Health & Human Performance department at SUNY Potsdam, expressed concern over the area’s ability to handle an influx of cases of the novel coronavirus, as COVID-19 is also known.
“I don’t think we would be able to end this crisis without casualties and loss of life and that’s why it is really important for people to try and flatten the curve (of the rising outbreak),” Ms. Lister said. “Even if 60-to-80 percent of the population did get coronavirus in the next year, if that happens in a matter of weeks or months versus over the course of the full year, that is going to make a big difference in terms of the number of ventilators available to seriously ill people and the number of health care workers able to attend to each ill person.”
In her professional capacity at SUNY Potsdam, Ms. Lister works with a variety of healthcare agencies throughout the county, including St. Lawrence County Public Health Department Director Dr. Dana O. McGuire, an epidemiologist who previously worked for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who she called “incredibly capable.”
“I have a lot trust in the people making these decisions and the health care providers in our community,” Ms. Lister said. “I have so much confidence in the people who are on the frontlines here, but I want to make it easier on them and I think the best way to do that is to stay home.”
On Thursday, St. Lawrence Health System sent out a news release stating additional measures have been taken this week to ensure preparations are in place to meet the demands a COVID-19 pandemic may require.
The system modified six of its practices into phone/telemedicine service practices, alleviating foot traffic into the offices and allowing for a reallocation of medical supplies and staff, the release stated.
“Our health system is uniquely prepared to care for patients with COVID-19,” Associate Chief Medical Officer Andrew Williams, said in a release. “The organization has worked around the clock over the past several weeks to adapt policies and operations and prepare its teams. That work is ongoing with steps and actions taken daily in response to new developments.”
The release said the system has trained and prepared its doctors and care team; prepared beds for those affected by this virus; installed a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit to create additional negative pressure rooms; expanded its triage space; developed contingency plans; made preparations to accommodate a surge in demand; brought community partners together to share best practices; implemented daily screenings for caregivers; postponed all non-urgent surgeries and appointments; and set up doctors and providers to serve people telephonically and virtually.
Ms. Jacobson said what the county is lacking is a sufficient number of physicians, beds and ventilators.
“So I believe in Italy they had 3.1 physicians per 1,000 people and we have less than that. We have fewer physicians,” Ms. Jacobson said. “All you have to do is look at the job advertisements for the hospitals and they are always looking for health care providers. That can be a big issue as well.”
One of the advantages in St. Lawrence County is the population is spread out geographically, helping with both social distancing and reducing the ease of transmitting the virus.
The down side is the small capacity to stabilize a lot of patients, especially in a county with a large aging population, a population that is among the most vulnerable to the virus, Ms. Jacobson said.
“When I looked at the last board of health meeting minutes we likely have about 20 ventilators or maybe a few more in the county hospital system,” she said. “But we have relatively small hospitals with not a large capacity for patients because we refer out to a lot of other hospitals which are going to get overwhelmed relatively quickly so we aren’t necessarily set up and this is not a unique concern to St. Lawrence County.”
The key thing is to keep people who are quarantined in their homes as long as possible and isolate the cases the county has, she said.
“I think the biggest issue at this point is going to be ventilators,” Ms. Jacobson said. “We can’t make them magically appear out of thin air and every other state is currently competing to get all of the ventilators.”
Both Ms. Jacobson and Ms. Lister encouraged those who are young, healthy and not vulnerable to the virus to reach out to the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and volunteer to deliver food to home-bound seniors and to follow safety protocols of washing hands or using sanitizer when hand washing is not available, while also remaining at a safe distance of 6-to-10 feet away from others.
Moreover, these are times of extreme anxiety and people are encouraged to check in on neighbors and friends who might be alone in an era of self isolation.
If people are having a mental health crisis or are feeling anxious they can contact Reach Out of St. Lawrence County, Inc. at (315) 265-2422.
“I think this needs to be a community-wide effort,” Ms. Lister said. “I know that this is not just a biological phenomenon, this is also a social phenomenon. It’s how we deal with it and how we change our behavior to make sure we are protecting people.”
