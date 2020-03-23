POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital is temporarily suspending some services in order to better serve the needs of the community during the coronavirus emergency.
The following locations will be temporarily closed beginning March 23:
- Canton-E.J. Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main St., is suspending Physical Therapy, Imaging/MRI, the After Hours Clinic, and the Family Practice Offices Dr. Rajagopal and Dr. Pathmalingam. Lab services within that building will remain open.
- Potsdam-Leroy Outpatient Center at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy St., is suspending first floor ambulatory surgeries and the Sleep Medicine Center is suspending sleep studies. Patients with existing appointments are being personally contacted regarding these temporary closings.
