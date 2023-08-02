The release states that between five and 10 EEE human cases are reported each year in the U.S. while only eight cases have been documented in New York between 2003 and 2022, occurring in Oswego and Onondaga counties.
Symptoms of EEE include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, or coma. If you’re younger than 15 or older than 50, you’re more likely to develop a severe form of EEE, the health department said.
“The best way to prevent EEE is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September, and there are no medications to prevent or treat EEE virus infections in humans. If you are a horse owner, consult your veterinarian about vaccination against EEE,” the release states.
For more information on EEE, call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325 or visit the state Department of Health’s website at www.health.ny.gov.
