CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is adding to its series of smaller, pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
Three clinics are scheduled for Thursday, as part of the county’s new effort to increase vaccine accessibility in more remote areas. From 4 to 6 p.m., two fire departments are offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine: Rensselaer Falls Fire Department, 424 Rensselaer St. in the village, and Pyrites Fire Department, 1 Churchill St. in Hermon.
A third walk-in clinic is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Field House, 100 Park St. in Canton. The Leithead clinic is offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
About 20 time slots were still open for each clinic as of Tuesday afternoon, and appointments are recommended but not required. Online registration links are posted to the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods. Otherwise, walk-in registration will be completed on site.
Moderna vaccine recipients should be available for a second shot 28 days after the first.
The state-run site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall is also open to walk-ins and is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Tuesday morning, roughly 44.4% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 residents have received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots, and more than 43,500 people living in the county have so far completed a vaccine series, the state DOH reports.
For the north country region — grouped as Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties for COVID tracking — 44.2% of the total 418,971 population has received at least one shot. More than 189,700 people have completed a vaccine series as of Tuesday morning, an increase of about 7,000 from Friday.
Statewide, roughly 9.7 million people, or about 48.6% of the total population, have received at least one shot, reflecting an increase of about 111,800 in the last 24 hours.
The county Public Health Department is available to assist with registration and answer questions at 315-386-2325, or SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
