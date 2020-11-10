CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has issued a COVID-19 exposure an alert for Spanky’s Diner, 3 N. Main St. and Walmart 43 Stephenville, St Massena.
People who may have been in Spanky’s from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, or at Walmart from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 6 are at risk of exposure to the disease.
People with a risk of exposure should get tested for COVID-19, take their temperature twice a day for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.
To arrange for testing, call St. Lawrence Health System at 315-261-6240; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center at 315-713-6655; Clifton Fine Hospital at 315-848-8049; or Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton at 315-379-8132
