CANTON — The temporary suspension of visitation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, 17 Commerce Lane, has been extended through April 30.
Clergy and attorneys needing access to parishioners or clients should contact 315-379-2367 to arrange appointments for admittance. The sheriff’s office is also exploring video visitation for attorney-client appointments. Updates are forthcoming.
The sheriff’s office will reevaluate at the end of the month to determine whether a further suspension is necessary.
