Due to concerns about the coronavirus, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe in consultation with St. Lawrence County Public Health, has temporarily suspending visitation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility to safeguard inmates as well as staff for 30 days.
Clergy and attorneys needing access to parishioners or clients should contact 315-379-2367 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance for secure visitation. Arrangements will remain at the discretion of the Sheriff. The Sheriff’s Office is also exploring internet-based video visitation for attorney client appointments and will update if such visitation is able to be offered.
