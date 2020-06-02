CANTON — The 18th annual St. Lawrence International Jr. Carp Tournament has been canceled.
Organizers plan for the tournament, which was scheduled for July 30 – Aug. 1, to return next year.
“We looked at a variety of logistical changes to the tournament’s schedule and process in the hopes of moving forward as planned”, said Iain Sorrell, President, Carp Angler’s Group, in a press release, “but ultimately we felt this was the best decision. Our ultimate goal must be the safety and health of all participants, families and volunteers.”
New York State’s current limitations on large scale gatherings and events, and the inability to predict changes to those over the next couple months forced the organizers' decision.
“As a popular, long standing event”, said Jo Ann Roberts, Event Coordinator for the St. Lawrence County Chamber, who continues to assist the Carp Angler’s Group with organizing the event, “this decision didn’t come easy; and we know many parents and kids will be disappointed, especially those who would be participating for their final time due to age requirements. Therefore, a one year, one time exception is being made to allow those few to register in the 2021 tournament. This was most important to us.”
Organizers will be in touch with participants, and anyone who has questions may contact Jo Ann at jo@slcchamber.org or by phone at 315-244-1909.
