CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution Monday during the county Finance Committee meeting encouraging the Public Health Department not to issue fines to businesses for violations of the new mask mandate announced by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.
Gov. Hochul issued a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces that took effect last week. Businesses may be subject to civil and criminal penalties with a maximum fine of $1,000 per violation.
“The global pandemic has led to massive disruptions in life and in business, and COVID-19 fatigue is setting in for many businesses as they face tough operational obstacles including difficulty finding workers and inflation for goods that all add to long-term challenges for many business owners, and they do not need the threat of penalties at this time,” the resolution reads.
The main focus of the Public Health Department, according to the resolution, should be educating the citizens of the county regarding the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, who sponsored the resolution, emphasized that it doesn’t speak to mask-wearing or even the mask mandate, but rather just the issuance of fines.
“I’m wondering, I wasn’t aware that the Public Health Department was considering issuing fines, have they been?” asked Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk.
County Attorney Stephen D. Button responded that the state is not encouraging the issuance of fines at this time, and that its focus is instead on educating the public on safety precautions regarding COVID-19.
Mr. Button maintained the position he held at last week’s Operations Committee meeting, when he clarified the consequences of the new state regulations as not encouraging fines.
Mr. Burke, who voted against the resolution, wondered “why we would pass a resolution encouraging our Public Health Department not to do what they already planned not to do?”
“Our Public Health Department has been doing a great job, and they have to function with a degree of autonomy, so I’m hesitant to try to push them in any direction,” he said.
“My concern is how this affects the small business owner,” said Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, who voted in favor of the resolution. “I would like something that encourages us not to squeeze the poor guy in the middle.”
Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, voted against the resolution.
“How many small businesses have we issued fines to?” Ms. Terminelli asked, to which County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle responded, “zero.”
The resolution passed with 11-4. It will move to the next full board meeting on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.