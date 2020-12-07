WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported three more coronavirus-related deaths Monday, bringing the county’s virus death roll to 19.
Eighty-six more COVID-19 cases were logged Monday across the tri-county region, with Jefferson logging the most — 38.
Jefferson County added an additional 38 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,077.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 14 and now stands at 810. There are 254 people in mandatory isolation and eight people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 262 known active cases in the county.
There are 469 people in precautionary quarantine, 448 of which are domestic travelers and 21 international travelers. A total of 1,339 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County logged 30 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,212.
There are currently 327 known active cases in the county.
A total of 866 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation. Thirteen people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 125,347 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County logged 18 new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 418.
Ninety-two individuals are currently in isolation, 12 of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 322 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 from Sunday, resulting in 92 known active cases in the county. There are 423 people in quarantine.
To date, 18,262 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,836 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
