WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s virus death toll this week to five and 21 overall.
Seventy-six more COVID-19 cases were logged Wednesday across the tri-county region, with Jefferson County logging the most — 33.
Jefferson County added an additional 33 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,141.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 11 and now stands at 853. There are 275 people in mandatory isolation and eight people are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Tuesday — resulting in 283 known active cases in the county.
There are 473 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,224 people in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County logged 30 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,270.
There are currently 332 known active cases in the county.
A total of 917 individuals have recovered from the disease, an increase of 17 from Tuesday, and have been released from isolation. Eleven people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 126,955 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
A total of 21 people have died from virus-related complications in the county, three of which were logged Monday and two more Wednesday.
Lewis County logged 13 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 443.
A total of 107 individuals are currently in isolation, nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Tuesday.
A total of 332 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of five from Tuesday, resulting in 107 known active cases in the county — the first time the county has ever peaked more than 100 known active cases at one time. There are 445 people in quarantine.
To date, 18,549 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,008 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
