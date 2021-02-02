CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is available to assist older adults with scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Those without a viable internet connection, devices or means to schedule appointments online may call the Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730.
The state vaccination hotline, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, is 1-833-697-4829. The hotline should be used to schedule appointments at any state-run site or Kinney Drugs locations, as no local phone numbers are being used to schedule vaccinations at pharmacies. North country Kinney Drugs locations will add you to a waitlist for further contact as more doses are allocated and appointments reopen.
At the SUNY Potsdam state-run site at Maxcy Hall, appointments are still open through April. Wheelchairs and National Guard members are on site for those needing assistance from vehicles into the building.
To schedule an appointment at SUNY Potsdam online, visit www.am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
To schedule an appointment at Kinney Drugs, visit www.secure.kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/covid-19/vaccination-scheduling/ny.
