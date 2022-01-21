CANTON — Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will cease contact tracing and case investigation, with the exception of who they identify as the most vulnerable populations. Those are older adults, school-aged children, people in daycares, nursing homes, health care settings and other congregate settings.
In addition, isolation and quarantine is shifting to an honor-system basis. The department said in a press release that those who test positive should self-isolate and notify all close contacts who may have been exposed.
“You may not get call from St. Lawrence County Public Health/New York state if you tested positive or were exposed to COVID-19. However, you will still be notified by the place you were tested of your results,” the department said. “Individuals who have tested positive will need to self-isolate and anyone who has been exposed should self-quarantine.”
County officials cite New York state’s “evolving priorities” as the reason for the change.
“We are seeing a higher number of new infections each day than we have seen at any time throughout the entire pandemic and staff are unable to reach all cases and contacts in a timely manner. In an effort to increase the efficiency of contact tracing and our response, our department will be moving to a self-managed isolation and quarantine process,” Jolene F. Munger, the county’s interim public health director, said in a statement.
The county has been reporting 200 to 300 new cases of COVID-19 per day so far in 2022.
Anyone notified that they are a close contact should self-quarantine, unless exempt, and monitor for symptoms. They should seek testing on day five after exposure, or earlier if symptoms develop.
For information on who is considered a close contact, visit state Department of Health’s online contact tracing and case investigation FAQs, at wdt.me/covidFAQ.
Employers, schools, daycare settings and health care facilities should work with staff, students and patrons to help identify and notify of exposures that happen in their facilities. For schools, this may mean a change to a general notification that a student in a class tested positive and. In certain situations, students may still be excluded from school, the department said.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county and throughout the country, health officials say it is vital that all residents continue to follow what they call “the six pillars of prevention” to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The six pillars are self-isolating and notifying close contacts if positive; self-quarantining if exposed; wearing a mask when in public; washing hands; staying home when sick; getting tested if ill or exposed; and getting vaccinated and boosted.
Anyone who isn’t vaccinated or boosted can visit the county website, www.stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth, or call 315-386-2325 for a list of vaccination clinics and to schedule an appointment.
“We should continue to be doing the six pillars of prevention to protect others and prevent spread when we test positive for COVID-19,” Ms. Munger said. “The basic processes of isolation and quarantine are not changing; however, it now will emphasizes personal responsibility for doing the right thing and SLCPH would like to thank those individuals who have complied with Public Health orders.”
Individuals who have been notified they tested positive for COVID-19 can submit an Isolation Request form online at wdt.me/covidForms or visit the county website.
To determine the length of isolation or quarantine, visit the county website. For specific guidance for people in congregate settings and health care workers, refer to the state DOH website.
Anyone who tests positive with a home test should submit results online at shorturl.at/glmDFor, call 315-286-2325, or email SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlaw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.