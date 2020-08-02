CANTON — St. Lawrence County is entering its 19th week of the COVID-19 response as the first case was reported on March 25.
As of July 29, we have reported a total of 255 cases. Case numbers steadily increased throughout the month of April, averaging about 30 cases per week. The county saw its highest number of cases, so far, during the week of April 22, with a total of 49 new cases. The weeks following showed a steady decline in positive test results with less than 1 case per week at times. Currently, we have seen a spike and are actively working to contain the spread.
A rise in cases has occurred since the beginning of July; we saw 12 new cases the week of July 15th. Recent cases are most likely due to gatherings, travel back from other impacted states and screening tests.
This past month, we have seen 13 cases related to a gathering, 10 related to travel, and 8 due to screening for work, a procedure, or to see family.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately placed under isolation after an interview. Their direct contacts (people exposed to a person who tests positive) are placed in quarantine. Isolation and quarantine both require people to separate from others in their household by using a separate bedroom and bathroom, eat meals on their own, and clean and disinfect regularly.
The SLC Public Health Department monitors people daily to ensure all needs are met and no new symptoms develop or worsen.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the United States. New York is currently under a travel advisory for anyone returning from travel to states that have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19: 14 days of quarantine is required. Please check https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel- advisory for a current list of states.
