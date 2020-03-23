CANTON — As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, St. Lawrence County had no reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Non-pharmaceutical interventions — personal, environmental and community strategies — remain the best approaches we have to decrease person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
While a case was reported Sunday, it was inaccurately reported. After investigation, it was determined that the case in question was a resident of another county. The lab did not have the up-to-date address for the individual who had not been in the county in the last couple of months.
“We have not yet seen a confirmed case in St. Lawrence County. However, given the increasing number across the state and in counties around us, it is just a matter of time,” said Dana McGuire, St. Lawrence County Public Health Director.
The Public Health Department is stressing the importance of staying home as much as possible. Except for essential travel (employment, medical appointments and needs, and groceries), limit your time being out and about, and follow these recommendations closely:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
- Cover your cough and sneezes. Use your elbow or a tissue.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched and shared surfaces.
- Even if you feel well, stay at home! In public, keep at least 6 feet distance from others. Avoid unnecessary appointments.
- Regularly self-monitor your own symptoms. Be on alert if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath:
- Self-isolate or separate yourself: use a separate bed and bath, do not share personal items, and maintain 6 feet between you and others if you have these symptoms and practice social distancing.
- Call ahead if you need medical care; have an appointment with a provider so they are ready for you
- If you are tested for COVID-19, go home and separate yourself from others in your household and practice social distancing
- If you have traveled back from an area with significant numbers of confirmed cases, separate yourself from others in your household and practice social distancing.
- Parents, speak to your children about COVID-19; discuss the importance of following these recommendations.
- Take special caution to avoid exposing the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. Avoid visiting those most at risk, call instead. Offer help with groceries and other goods.
Those with questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325, or visit www.stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth.
