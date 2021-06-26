CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is adding to its series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
Two walk-in clinics offering first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are scheduled for Tuesday: from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Norfolk Fire Department Station 3, 1545 Route 420 in Norfolk; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the county Public Health Department, 80 Route 310 in Canton.
Tuesday’s clinic at the Public Health Department is the start of twice-weekly Pfizer clinics through mid-July. The department has scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. clinics for Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the next two weeks: June 29 and 30, and July 6, 7, 13 and 14.
About 120 time slots for the Norfolk Fire Department clinic, and about 40 time slots for each of this week’s Public Health Department clinic were still available as of Friday afternoon. Appointments are recommended but not required.
Online registration links are posted to the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods. Otherwise, walk-in registration will be completed on site. Second-shot appointments will be made at the time of the first shots.
The state-run site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall closed Monday after six months of administering COVID-19 vaccines. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the closure last week as part of an effort to refocus resources to areas of the state with low vaccination rates.
Sites at Corning Community College, SUNY Oneonta and York College also closed.
In addition to the county-run clinics, vaccines are still being administered at local pharmacies. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone at least 12 years old.
As of Friday morning, roughly 50.8% of St. Lawrence County’s total 108,047 residents have received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health.
Of the county’s adult population of residents at least 18 years old, about 60.4% have received at least one shot.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots, and more than 51,000 people living in the county have so far completed a vaccine series, the state DOH reports.
For the north country region — grouped as Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties for COVID tracking — 50.8% of the total 418,971 population has received at least one shot, with 60.7% of the region’s adult population vaccinated.
The county Public Health Department is available to assist with registration and answer questions at 315-386-2325, or SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
