CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is reporting that people who attended services at the Christian Fellowship Center, 25 Court St., on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a press release, the county public health department is recommending congregants get tested for the disease.

“Please monitor your temperature twice a day for 14 days,” the press release states.

If you develop the following symptoms, call your healthcare provider for further guidance: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, tell your provider that you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Testing is available through local hospitals:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Questions can be directed to the St Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.

