CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will no longer be issuing COVID-19 exposure warnings.
Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire made the announcement Sunday morning in the form of a press release.
“Over the past few weeks we have seen our numbers climb dramatically in St. Lawrence County,” Ms. McGuire said. “With approximately 700 cases reported to date — 120 cases just in the last week — residents should assume that if they are out anywhere, a COVID-19 exposure is likely.”
If you feel sick, “even if you think it is just a cold or allergies, please stay home,” Ms. McGuire said.
Ms. McGuire urged St. Lawrence County residents to limit exposure to other people, as well as limit social gatherings .
She also urged people to wear masks, practice safe distancing, hand washing, use hand sanitizer and stay local.
“If we all remember to practice these recommendations and limit gatherings outside of our own households, we can prevent exposures, decrease the spread of COVID-19, and hopefully flatten the curve that is currently rising so quickly,” Ms. McGuire said.
