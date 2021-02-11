POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County Public Transit is now offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Operated by the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, county public transit has updated its maps to reflect where vaccination sites are located along routes. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
The route deviation service is available as long as the locations are three-quarters of a mile near the route. Passengers should ask the driver about route deviation when they board their bus.
Routes 67, 68, 73 and 74 deviate to SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, the region’s state-run vaccination site.
Routes 70A and 70B stop at Massena Community Center; Routes 61, 62, 65, 66 and 72 deviate to Ogdensburg’s Golden Dome; and Routes 12, 61, 63 and 66 deviate to Gouverneur Community Center.
Appointments for SUNY Potsdam can be made online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, or by calling the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging for older adult sign-up assistance at 315-386-4730.
The Massena, Ogdensburg and Gouverneur county-run sites do not yet have appointment availability. Updates for those sites are posted to stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center.
Drivers will also stop at any pharmacy along routes, upon request. The First Mile Last Mile program, run by the county Volunteer Transportation Center, is available to passengers who are traveling to a vaccination site when a route is not in service, such as route 22. Passengers may access this service to get a ride to their nearest active bus stop. Rides can be coordinated by calling Public Transit at 315-386-2600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays
Public transit users are required to wear face coverings at all times and have them placed over their nose and mouth prior to entering a bus. Masks are available on the buses for passengers who need them. The county team is following strict guidelines to ensure vehicles are deeply cleaned daily and between shifts. Social distancing must be maintained, and hand sanitizer is available for passenger use.
Buses are wheelchair accessible, and bicycle racks are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.