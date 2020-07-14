CANTON—St. Lawrence Public Health Department confirmed Tuesday another individual in the county died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to four.
The death comes as the county has seen a recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, there were nine confirmed active cases in St. Lawrence county. Public Health Director Dana McGuire told the Watertown Daily Times earlier this week that a portion of those cases were from individuals who weren’t showing any symptoms.
“We’re finding more positive cases and learning more and more that you don’t always show symptoms,” Dr. McGuire said Monday. “That’s why it’s really important that we keep all the recommendations in mind. Social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and just be aware of those around you.”
Dr. McGuire also noted that the department is tracking an increased number of people coming into St. Lawrence County from states that have seen high increases in COVID-19 cases recently. Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered such travelers coming from those states to quarantine for two weeks.
The Public Health Department declined to share additional details about the death.
