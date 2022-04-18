WATERTOWN — Another person has died of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County since the last reports on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 185.
Additionally, across the tri-county area, there have been 326 new cases of COVID since Thursday, with 231 of those cases coming from St. Lawrence County. 15 people are hospitalized with COVID in St. Lawrence County, a decrease of five from the last reports on Thursday. Six of those people were admitted primarily for COVID, while the other nine were admitted with incidental COVID. There are currently 328 active cases in St. Lawrence County.
There were 76 new positive cases of COVID in Jefferson County since Thursday bringing the total number of positive tests up to 25,508, and hospitalizations have decreased by two bringing the total number down to five. There are also three positive cases in people that are in assisted living facilities.
19 new cases were reported in Lewis County since Thursday which brings the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,860, and there is one less person in the hospital with COVID bringing the total number of people currently hospitalized down to one.
Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties are all now considered “high” levels of community transmission by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC currently recommends people wear a mask indoors, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, and additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk.
Currently there are 12 counties in the country designated by the CDC as “high” levels of community transmission, and all but two of them are in New York State. The neighboring counties of Leavenworth County and Wyandotte County in Kansas are the only others with a high level community transmission outside of New York State.
