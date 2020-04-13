CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health now reports 99 positive COVID-19 cases have been found in the county.
Only one person remains in the hospital.
A new town-by-town map shows that Potsdam and Massena each have 16 cases and Ogdensburg has 14 cases.
On Sunday, public health also issued an alert for people who may have been in the Ogdensburg Walmart Garden Center on March 31 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. People in that location, at that time, have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.
People who believe they were at the Garden Center at that time and date should should take their temperature twice a day for 14 days. Those that develop symptoms — a fever greater than 100.4, cough and/or shortness of breath — should call their healthcare provider for further guidance. Healthcare providers should be informed if the patient has been exposed to COVID-19.
The Public Health Department continues to urge residents to follow the recommendations to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public or when out around others, and stay home unless going out for essential needs.
