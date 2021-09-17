WATERTOWN — For a third consecutive day, St. Lawrence County on Friday reported that a county resident has died from COVID-19-related illness.
The death brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to 112.
St. Lawrence County also recorded 87 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 9,892. There are 22 people hospitalized within the county due to the virus.
Jefferson County confirmed 42 new cases of the virus Friday, with 12 people hospitalized. The new cases bring the county’s total to 8,498. The county has experienced 90 deaths.
Lewis County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 2,702. Six people are hospitalized, while the county has recorded 31 deaths.
