CANTON — Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the St. Lawrence County Health Department, according to a press release sent by Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire.
This spike in confirmed virus cases brings the county’s total number of positive cases to 118, up from 109 on Saturday.
As of Saturday, 1,141 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. The testing data comes from the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.