WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death Friday as the total number of virus cases across the tri-county area rose by 213.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the total number of county residents who have died from COVID-91-related illness since the onset of the pandemic to 144.
The county also reported 119 new virus cases Friday, bringing its total number of confirmed positive cases to 15,244. There are 31 people in the hospital due to the virus, the same as Thursday.
Jefferson County reported 70 new cases, for a total of 13,484. Thirty-two people are hospitalized, two more than Thursday. The county has experienced 132 deaths.
Lewis County reported 24 cases, a total of 3,955. Seven people are hospitalized, three fewer than Thursday. The county has experienced 38 deaths.
