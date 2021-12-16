WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported one COVID-19 death Thursday.
The tri-county area also reported a total of 208 new virus cases.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings its total number of virus deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 152. The county also reported 121 new cases, bringing its total to 16,536. There are 29 people hospitalized due to the virus, down one from Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 66 new cases, for a total of 14,428. Hospitalizations increased by four from Wednesday, to 28 patients. The county has experienced 141 deaths.
Lewis County reported 21 cases, bringing its total to 4,214. Nine residents are hospitalized, one more than Wednesday. The county has experienced 38 deaths.
