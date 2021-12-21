WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday.
The tri-county area also reported a total of 135 new virus cases.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 156. The county also reported 68 new virus cases, bringing its total to 16,888. There are 22 residents hospitalized due to the virus, down 10 from Monday.
Jefferson County reported 45 new virus cases, for a total of 14,608. There are 21 people hospitalized, one fewer than Monday. The county has experienced 142 COVID-19 deaths.
Lewis County reported 22 new virus cases, bringing its total to 4,294. Five people are hospitalized, the same as Monday. The county has experienced 39 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.