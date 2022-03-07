WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, while Jefferson County reported one new death.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 178. The county also reported 90 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 27,732. There are seven people hospitalized with the virus, four fewer than Friday.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total to 160. The county reported 37 new cases, for a total of 24,686. Five people are in the hospital, two fewer than Friday.
Lewis County reported four cases, bringing its total to 6,661. Four people are in the hospital, two fewer than Friday. There have been 48 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
