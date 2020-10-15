MADRID — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is advising patrons who visited Madrid Hometown Café between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday to be tested for COVID-19.
The county public health department acknowledged Thursday evening that individuals visiting the café between those hours on Saturday, Oct. 10, may have been exposed to the coronavirus. In addition to seeking a test, the department is also advising potentially exposed people to check their temperatures twice a day for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
Call your healthcare provider for further guidance if you develop the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, the guidance noted.
Anyone with additional questions is asked to call the department at 315-386-2325.
