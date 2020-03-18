MASSENA — Most schools in the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES region have announced their plans to provide free breakfast and lunch to students while schools are closed to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
The Massena Central School District will be providing free meals to all children 18 and under starting Monday. A school bus will be parked from 11 a.m. to noon in the Massena High School parking lot, Massena Community Center, Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, Ray Hurlbut Louisville Community Center and Norfolk Fire Station parking lot (state Highway 420/Furnace Drive).
Custodial staff is also cleaning and disinfecting desks, chairs and other items at the schools amid coronavirus concerns.
The Potsdam Central School District will begin offering free meals for all students starting Monday as well. In addition, the Potsdam Snack Pack program will have snack packs available every day starting Friday. A Potsdam Central School District bus will be at several locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The sites include the West Stockholm Fire Department, West Potsdam Bingo Hall, Hannawa Fire Department, Sissonville Park, SeaComm Plaza, A.A. Kingston Middle School, Tractor Supply Company and Pine Street Arena. Snack Pack volunteers will be at the sites on Fridays to distribute the packs.
The Canton Central School District will have eight pick-up points starting Monday to provide free meals to all children 18 and under — the Rensselaer Falls Fire Hall, Pyrities Fire Hall, Canton High School bus loop, Morley Wesleyan and Crary Mills Community Center from 11 a.m. to noon; Champion Trailer Court from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Law Lane from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Jameson Trailer Court from 12:30 to 1 p.m. If possible, families are asked to use the same pick-up location from Monday to Friday, with one person per family picking up the meals.
The Clifton-Fine Central School District will provide Grab-and-Go meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for students enrolled in the district. The pick-up sites include Clifton-Fine School (front lobby) for Star Lake, Fine Fire Hall for Fine, Newton Falls Fire Hall for Newton Falls and Cranberry Fire Hall for Cranberry and Wanakena.
The Colton-Pierrepont Central School District will begin providing free meals to all children 18 and under from noon to 1 p.m. starting Monday at the school’s main entrance.
The Edwards-Knox Central School District will offer free meals for all students 18 and under starting Monday. Pick-up will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a school bus or van at the Russell Fire Department, Edwards Fire Department and Degrasse Fire Department.
The Hammond Central School District will be delivering meals by bus directly to students’ homes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting on Monday. Buses will begin delivering at about 10 a.m. and will arrive at students’ homes about three hours after the time the student normally would be picked up for school. Parents are asked to retrieve the meals at the bus. The bus will drop off two days worth of meals each day, and Friday will be lunch only.
The Harrisville Central School District will begin a free meal program for all students 18 and under starting Monday. Buses will be parked in four locations — the fire hall, Sliders, the town barn in the town of Pitcairn and the parking area on Route 3. Pick-up can be done from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 23 to March 27. Starting March 30 and every week following, buses will be parked from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the same location.
The Hermon-DeKalb Central School District will start handing out free meals beginning Thursday. Two Grab-and-Go locations have been set up at the Hermon and DeKalb fire stations from 11 a.m. to noon each day. Anyone unable to get to the fire stations can call the school to make other arrangements. The meals are free to any children 18 and under.
The Heuvelton Central School District will provide free meals for children 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays starting Monday. Look for the school bus at the side parking lot by the Heuvelton Central School cafeteria, at Galilee United Methodist Church, Ogdensburg, and at the Depeyster Round Hall/Justice Court, De Peyster.
The Lisbon Central School District will provide free meals to all children 18 and under starting Monday. Pick-up will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. A First Student bus will be located at Lisbon Central School (6866 County Route 10, Lisbon), Lisbon Beach (9975 state Highway 37, Ogdensburg), Mort Backus and Sons (4835 state Highway 68, Ogdensburg), B&M Collision (4025 NY-68, Lisbon), Miller’s Greenhouse (70 Wood Road, Lisbon), John and Barb McBath (943 Fulton Road, Lisbon), Iroquois Farms (10951 State Highway 37, Lisbon) and Morgan’s Auto Sales (1534 County Route 28, Lisbon).
The Madrid-Waddington Central School District will provide free meals to all students starting Monday at the Donald Martin Civic Center/Arena, Madrid Library, Madrid-Waddington Central School parking lot and Chase Mills post office. Pick-up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..
The Morristown Central School District will begin a free meal program Monday for children under 18 in the district, including pre-school children who are not yet eligible to attend school. Buses will deliver the food to homes from Monday to Friday, starting at 11 a.m., using the normal bus routes. Parents are asked to come to the bus to get the food from two assistants who will be accompanying the driver. Meals for village students can be picked up at a bus located in the school parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Families that don’t want to participate are asked to let the school know so extra food is not prepared. Also, if they have additional children at home other than those registered, they’re asked to contact the school.
The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District will begin serving free meals for all students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. The distribution sites include the back parking lot at Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Park Avenue in front of St. Andrew’s Church, Norwood, the Dominic Zappia Arena, Norfolk, St. Raymond’s Church, Raymondville and Knapp Station Church, Knapp Station. A school bus and staff members will be at each location.
The Ogdensburg City School District will start Grab-and-Go meals Thursday. Students 18 and under can pick up a Grab-and-Go pack from 11 a.m. to noon at the front doors of Kennedy or Madill School.
The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District will offer free meals to all children 18 and under from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays starting Monday. Those who have pre-ordered will have meals dropped off by a Parishville-Hopkinton Central School bus. Pre-orders can be done online on the district website at www.phcsd.org.
The St. Lawrence Central School District will provide free meals to all children 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday at the town of Brasher Municipal Building, Brasher Falls Highway Department, Stockholm Town Hall, Buckton United Methodist Church and Lawrence Town Hall.
Information from the Gouverneur Central School District was not available as of Tuesday.
