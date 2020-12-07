BRASHER FALLS — Some St. Lawrence Central School students have returned to the classroom while others remain on remote learning after two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in the high school last week.
The student and staff member who tested positive had not been in school since before Thanksgiving vacation, Superintendent Robert A. Stewart said.
As a result of the positive COVID-19 cases, high school and middle school students moved to all-remote learning last Thursday and Friday. Elementary school students continued with in-person learning. High school students who attend the BOCES special education programs, as well as those at Seaway Tech, also continued in-person learning.
Mr. Stewart announced Friday that middle school students would return to in-person instruction on Monday, but high school students would remain at home learning remotely until Thursday because of the number of high school staff members in quarantine. Elementary school students continued with in-person learning.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has reported nine positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday — two on-site students, five off-site students and two off-site staff members.
Other area school districts announced Monday and over the weekend that they were also dealing with positive COVID-19 cases.
Ogdensburg City School officials announced Monday morning that they were informed of an Ogdensburg Free Academy staff member testing positive for COVID-19. OFA students were dismissed at 10:15 a.m. Monday and immediately pivoted to remote learning for the rest of the day. The remote learning will continue Tuesday.
The district has reported seven positive cases of COVID-19 to the online tracker as of Friday — three off-site students and four off-site teachers.
Colton-Pierrepont Central School officials said they were informed late Sunday afternoon that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all students in grades pre-kindergarten through fourth were scheduled to switch to remote learning Monday. Special education students in a BOCES program were still scheduled to attend in person.
As of Friday, the school had listed one positive COVID-19 case, an on-site staff member, on the online tracker.
Heuvelton Central School officials also announced Sunday that they were informed of two students who tested positive for COVID-19. Students were scheduled to pivot to fully remote instruction Monday and Tuesday to allow time for contact tracing and testing.
Students who attend BOCES Northwest Technical Center and special education programs were scheduled to continue attending those programs on a daily basis. BOCES special education programs hosted at Heuvelton Central School were also scheduled to continue in-person instruction.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has reported six positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday — five on-site students and one off-site student.
While Madrid-Waddington Central School officials had not reported any new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, they had received additional requests for remote learning for students “as a precautionary measure during the holiday season.”
School officials said they currently allow students to switch from remote learning to in-person instruction at the end of each marking period.
“However due to the holiday season dynamics we want to afford parents an additional opportunity to send their children back for in-person instruction prior to the end of the second marking period,” they said.
They will be posting a survey before holiday break, asking parents to indicate their desire to send their children back for in-person instruction beginning Jan. 4.
As of Friday, the district had reported five positive cases to the online tracker — four on-site students and one on-site teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.