CANTON — In line with state and national trends, St. Lawrence County’s novel coronavirus infection rate is continuing to decrease.
Opening the county Board of Legislators’ finance committee meeting Monday night, public health officials briefed lawmakers on the latest county case and vaccination data. Such presentations are now the norm before county meetings, after starting more than a year ago with Public Health Department Director Dr. Dana O. McGuire and Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams providing regular updates and fielding questions.
Now, with Dr. McGuire transitioning to a position at Clarkson University at the end of the month, Deputy Director Jolene F. Munger is stepping in. Legislators approved the interim appointment on March 8.
Ms. Munger and Dr. Williams described a “dramatic decrease” in the county’s emergency room visits, hospital admissions and COVID deaths from an infection surge after the 2020 winter holiday season.
With one day of data not yet included Monday night — weekly data reporting concludes on Tuesdays — the county’s six-day average of new daily cases was 5.8 over the past week. The previous seven-day new case average was 11.6 cases per day, and the averages have consistently declined for the last five weeks.
As of Monday, eight K-12 school cases and two college cases had been reported for the week. Last month, the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley confirmed a total of nearly 150 active cases across the four campuses — SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University. The total has dropped to a handful of active cases this month.
Due to the county-wide direction, the department has returned to issuing daily case updates only on weekdays. Weekend case data will be reported in Monday releases, Ms. Munger said.
But fewer infections is no reason to neglect guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, its five pillars and other public health guidance, Dr. Williams said. The five pillars of prevention — masking, distancing, hand washing, staying home when sick and staying local — he added, now rest atop a new foundation: vaccines.
The state-run mass vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has administered more than 50,000 vaccine doses to New Yorkers from all over the state, and county-run clinics account for more than 3,300 first doses of local residents.
As of Tuesday morning, roughly 32.9% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. That figure represents a one percentage point increase from Friday.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness. Nearly 23,000 people living in the county have so far completed a two-dose vaccine series, the state DOH reports. Allotments of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, a one-dose shot, are not currently scheduled for the county, Ms. Munger said.
By age, 57% of county residents between 60 and 69; 75% of residents between 70 and 79; and 68% of residents 80 or older have received at least one dose. New Yorkers at least 50 years old or eligible under the state’s current 1a, 1b and comorbidity phases can now schedule vaccination appointments.
“Although we may feel like we’re in the fourth quarter, or the third period or the 10th round, it’s really not time to declare victory,” Dr. Williams said. “We don’t want a rematch, we don’t want to go into overtime. Vaccination, again, is I think our best play, and it’s really our most powerful tool.”
Check for SUNY Potsdam appointment availability at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. County clinic registration links are posted on the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods. A few hundred appointment slots were still available for Thursday’s clinic in Massena at the time of this report.
Older adults needing assistance scheduling vaccine appointments can call the county Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730. St. Lawrence County Public Transit is also offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
