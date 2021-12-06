CANTON — Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the county Board of Health had a warning for the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Monday night.
“We’re seeing a surge upon a surge. We’re starting winter at a much worse spot than last year, and our hospitals are very stressed,” he said.
The stress on local hospitals, he said, is impacting care for both COVID and non-COVID patients, as well as non-emergency procedures.
Despite rising fears over the new Omicron variant, Dr. Williams said the county is still “very much” dealing with the spread of the Delta variant.
Of all the acute-care beds in use at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam and at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, Dr. Williams said a large portion are due to COVID-19.
He said vaccines remain the most critical tool in combating the spread of the virus, as well as preventing hospitalization and death for those who contract it.
Of the more than 30,000 county residents older than 55 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Dr. Williams said less than a dozen of them have been hospitalized.
Dr. Williams urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated. For those already fully vaccinated, he encouraged those eligible to get the booster.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone 18 years or older who is fully vaccinated to get a booster shot.
Dr. Williams addressed concerns over the new Omicron variant, saying it seems more contagious than previous variants, but may be less severe.
He said the variant is definitely in New York state, and that if it isn’t already in St. Lawrence County, it will be shortly. We won’t know if it’s vaccine-resistant for at least several weeks, he said.
“It is not a time to panic, but it is a time to take action,” Dr. Williams said.
“You said that now is the time to take action. What action are you referring to?” asked Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam.
“Many counties have declared a state of emergency, and I think that really emphasizes to the community the seriousness of the situation, and allows the county to leverage some powers in terms of getting aid from the state to increase testing and help out the hospitals,” Dr. Williams replied.
According to Interim Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger, as of Monday, 34 people across the county were hospitalized with COVID-19. She said there are also 809 active cases, and 146 cumulative deaths — an increase of 24 deaths since October.
As of Monday, Ms. Munger said, 56.6% of the total county population has been fully vaccinated.
She said there will be a Moderna booster clinic at the Public Health Department on Friday, Dec. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be another clinic for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots on Friday, Dec. 17, at the same place and time.
In September, the Board of Legislators passed a resolution formally opposing federal, state and local vaccine mandates.
