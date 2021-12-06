CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators received a COVID-19 update Monday night from the county’s Interim Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger, and Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the county Board of Health.
As of Monday, 34 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the county, Ms. Munger said. There are also 809 active cases and 146 cumulative deaths — an increase of 24 deaths since October.
As of now, Ms. Munger said, 56.6% of the total county population has been fully vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen an uptick in cases for the past 14 days, where there’s been a 19% increase in cases and a 5% increase in deaths nationwide,” Dr. Williams said.
As for New York State, Dr. Williams said it has seen a 29% increase in cases the past 14 days.
Dr. Williams said that, of all the acute care beds available at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, “a large portion are due to COVID-19.”
Dr. Williams stressed that vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for those who are vaccinated.
As of Dec. 5, he said, of the more than 30,000 county residents older than 55 who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, less than a dozen were fully vaccinated.
Dr. Williams also addressed concerns over the new Omicron variant.
“The variant is basically a new version of the COVID virus that has 50 mutations, and about 30 are on these spike proteins part of the shell of the virus, and we have not seen this number and combination of mutations before,” he said.
Omicron, he said, seems more contagious than previous variants, but it may actually be less severe.
He said the variant is definitely in New York State, and that it’s either already in St. Lawrence County or will be shortly.
“We won’t know if it’s vaccine resistant for at least several weeks,” he added.
Dr. Williams said we are still “very much” dealing with the Delta variant, however.
“We’re seeing a surge upon a surge. We’re starting winter at a much worse spot than last year, and our hospitals are very stressed,” he said.
The stress on local hospitals, he said, impacts care for both COVID and non-COVID afflictions, as well as non-emergency procedures.
“Vaccines are our most critical tool,” he said.
He urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated, or, if already vaccinated and eligible, to get the booster.
“It is not a time to panic, but it is a time to take action,” he said.
“You said that now is the time to take action. What action are you referring to?” asked Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam.
“Many counties have declared a state of emergency, and I think that really emphasizes to the community the seriousness of the situation, and allows the county to leverage some powers in terms of getting aid from the state to increase testing and help out the hospitals,” Dr. Williams replied.
Ms. Munger said there will be a Moderna booster clinic at the Public Health Department on Friday, Dec. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be another for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Friday, Dec. 17, at the same place and time.
