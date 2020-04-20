CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported that 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county Monday. This brings the total number of cases confirmed since March 25 to 128.
There are currently six people hospitalized due to the virus, while 78 people have been deemed recovered and released from isolation.
Over the course of Sunday and Monday, 19 new confirmed test results have come back.
According to the state Department of Health, there have been 1,165 St. Lawrence County residents tested for the virus.
Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. People who have symptoms and feel they need to get tested must call first.
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
— St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
